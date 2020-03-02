Gordmans chooses Bealls at Post Oak Mall instead of Bryan Tejas Center

The Bealls at the Tejas Center in Bryan is closing in the next few months, according to a Stage spokesperson.

KBTX reported in October that Bealls would be rebranded as a Gordmans, an off-price retail store. There were signs at the Bryan store that announced their rebranding. Those signs have since been taken down.

Stage Stores, the parent company of Bealls, announced on Feb. 25 the rebranding of the Bealls location at Post Oak Mall in College Station.

KBTX reached out for clarification as was told Monday that the Bryan Bealls would be closing in the next few months.

A spokesperson with Stage sent the following statement:

"As is common practice in the retail industry, Stage Stores reviews its store fleet on a regular basis to ensure it remains competitive and best positioned to provide options to its guests. As a result of its latest review, Stage has made the difficult decision to close the Bealls store in Bryan, TX in the coming months. This decision was not made lightly, as Stage Stores knows its success is rooted in its loyal guests and dedicated associates."

The Gordmans in College Station is set to open on March 17.