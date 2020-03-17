Gordmans opens doors at Post Oak Mall

New off-price department store Gordmans opened their doors Tuesday morning at Post Oak Mall.

Gordmans is best known for its large selection of the latest brands, fashions, and styles with many special deals.

The apparel and home décor retailer gave the first 100 guests a free tote bag and a chance to win a $50 gift card or a $5 shopping card.

They have also mailed a $1,000 check to the College Station Independent School District Education Foundation as part of their giving back to the community campaign.

The store is open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sundays.