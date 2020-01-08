Gospel artists come together for quartet concert

Artists from all over the county are set to come to the Brazos Valley for a big gospel concert.

The event is called For the Love of Quartet and it's being hosted by the Men of Purpose. They say this concert is for anyone who wants to enjoy great gospel quartet music.

If you'd like to attend it will take place at the Brazos Community Outreach Center on Old Hearne Road in Bryan on Saturday, January 11.

Advanced tickets can be purchased from Men of Purpose members before Saturday for $10. Tickets at the door will be $15. Kids under 10 get in for free.