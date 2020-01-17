Gospel concert in the works for local church

The Cooks Point Brethren Church is getting ready for a fun gospel concert next week.

The evening will be filled with gospel music by Chuck Crain who currently who sings with the Presley Family of Branson, MO on RFD-TV.

The concert will take place on January 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the Cooks Point Brethren Church in Cooks Point. The church is about halfway between Bryan and Caldwell on State Highway 21.

The concert is free for anyone to enjoy but they will take up a free-will love offering as a thank you to Crain.