Gov. Abbott, DPS announce limited reopening of driver license office

Governor Greg Abbott announced Thursday the Texas Department of Public Safety would begin to reopen driver licensing offices on May 26.

The plan is to phase reopening the offices and offer limited services at first.

The four-phase plan for the opening of driver license offices is as follows:

Phase 1: Offices in DPS’ Northwest and West Texas regions will reopen with limited services beginning May 26, 2020. Customers who currently do not possess a Texas DL, CDL, learner permit or ID card, as well those who are in need of a drive test, can begin scheduling appointments in these two regions on May 22 at 1 p.m.

Phase 2: Offices in DPS’ South and Central Texas regions will reopen with limited services beginning May 29, 2020. Customers who currently do not possess a Texas DL, CDL, learner permit or ID card, as well those who are in need of a drive test, can begin scheduling appointments in these two regions on May 26 at 1 p.m.

Phase 3: Offices in DPS’ North and Southeast Texas regions will reopen with limited services beginning June 3, 2020. Customers who currently do not possess a Texas DL, CDL, learner permit or ID card, as well those who are in need of a drive test, can begin scheduling appointments in these two regions on May 29 at 1 p.m.

Phase 4: Customers will be allowed to schedule an appointment for all DL office transactions anywhere in the state. Those are expected to begin midsummer. DPS will announce details on this phase at a later date. Extension for expiration dates will remain in effect until phase 4 is implemented.

The state is also launching a statewide drive license appointment system on May 22. It allows customers to book appointments for up to six months in advance. The limited services being offered will be by appointment only.