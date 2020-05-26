Gov. Abbott addresses businesses requiring use of face mask

Governor Greg Abbott addressed a controversial topic Tuesday; whether or not businesses can require customers to wear face masks and refuse service to those not wearing one.

"A business is a private entity. It's almost like your own private home and just like your own private home, you can establish the standards of what you're going to require of the people coming into your home. The same is true also for businesses," said Abbott in an interview with KBTX.

The CDC recommends wearing face masks in public to help slow the spread of COVID-19. That's why businesses like Red Carpet Nail Spa in College Station are choosing to require customers and staff to wear masks.

"At the door when you walk in you will see all things that we require. The mask is always required for the entire time with employees and customers," said Julie Pham, Owner of Red Carpet Nails Spa.

Pham says they need the business but have had to turn people away who didn't want to purchase a mask at the spa or bring their own.

"Some customers are very frustrated and I understand that it's very hard, especially with us. We've been like eight hours straight having to wear the mask," said Pham.

Local defense attorney, and KBTX legal analyst, Shane Phelps said it's similar to the 'no shoes, no shirt, no service' rule.

"You have a right to choose if you're not going to wear a mask but the business has a right to say 'Well if you're not going to wear a mask and you're going to exercise that right we're going to exercise our right to control the environment for the benefit of the people who are eating here or doing business here and so if you don't have a mask you cannot come in.'" said Phelps.

Phelps says those who claim a medical condition prevents them from wearing one have to prove the business can make reasonable accommodations.

"One could cite the Americans with Disabilities Act. Businesses are required to make accommodations for people with disabilities but they have to be reasonable accommodations," said Phelps.

Other businesses like Learning Express Toys in College Station aren't requiring customers to wear masks but employees are. Owner Bridget Mais says even though it's not a requirement to shop, customers do it on their own.

"Whether they choose to or not wear a mask I wanted to as least extend 'Hey I want to look out for my customers' they made the choice to come here, the least I can do is keep my end of the bargain and wear the mask," said Mais.

Mais says she still continues curbside pick up and special hours for at-risk customers to help everyone feel comfortable.