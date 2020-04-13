Gov. Abbott announces $50 million in loans for small businesses

On Monday, Governor Greg Abbott announced a new small business loan initiative. Goldman Sachs, the LiftFund and other community development financial institutions have partnered together to provide $50 million in loans for Texas small businesses that have been affected by COVID-19.

The loans will be made through the U.S. Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program. They will be primarily used for payroll to allow employees to continue to receive paychecks and businesses can retain their employees. If all stipulations are met, small businesses can have their loans forgiven in full by the SBA.

"Small businesses and their employees are at the heart of the Texas economy, and they need support during these difficult times,” said Governor Abbott. “These loans will help us revitalize our economy and restore Texans’ livelihoods as we respond to COVID-19. I thank Goldman Sachs and the LiftFund for providing this lifeline to Texas small businesses and their employees by providing them with the support they need to overcome the challenges posed by COVID-19. This partnership is an important first step in our journey to economic recovery in the state of Texas."

"We have seen first-hand the determination and resilience of small business owners in Texas, having worked alongside them for years through our 10,000 Small Businesses program," said John Waldron, President and Chief Operating Officer of Goldman Sachs. "Goldman Sachs understands that our communities and economy rely on small business and we are doing everything we can to support this vital engine of economic growth and employment."

Business owners can apply for a loan and find more information about the program on the LiftFund website. The link can be found in the related links section.