Gov. Abbott closes schools for rest of school year, plans to reopen business

During a Friday press conference, Governor Greg Abbott ordered all schools to remain closed to in-person classes for the rest of the 2019-2020 year. The governor cited medical professionals who told him that it was unsafe for students to gather in large groups.

The Texas Education Agency will send guidelines for graduations at the high school level. The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board will send out guidance for all public colleges and universities.

Abbott also announced his plan to re-open businesses across the state in stages. In his "retail-to-go" plan, stores can reopen for business if they can limit the contact between customers. A document from the Department of State Health Services detailing the reopening of retail services is attached to this story. Additional phases of the re-opening program are expected in late April and May.

Governor Abbott said he would be establishing a "strike force" of business leaders to help oversee the reopening process. The strike force includes Lt. Gov Dan Patrick, fashion designer Kendra Scott, Houston businessman Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, Dallas businessman and real estate developer Ross Perot Jr., Landry's Inc. CEO and Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta, Houson philanthropist and Kinder Foundation CEO Nancy Kinder, and lawyer and former Houston mayor James Hofheinz.

State parks will also reopen this weekend. Gov. Abbott signed an executive order that would allow parks to admit visitors, but requires them to wear masks, stay at least six feet apart, and prohibits groups larger than five people.

The move to begin to “open the state of Texas” will require face coverings in public, restrictions on the size of gatherings and a continuation of social-distancing practices.

Beginning April 22, restrictions on surgeries will also be loosened to allow for some procedures, such as diagnostic tests for cancer.

The Texas Education Agency said the decision to keep schools shuttered through the end of the school year was “the right one for our families and communities—and the only one that makes sense for Texas at this time.”

“TEA fully supports the governor’s actions and continues to work closely with districts across the state to ensure students are getting what they need; meals, dedicated efforts to keep kids feeling safe and connected during these times, and support so students can continue to learn and grow academically,” the agency said.

“We remain firmly committed to the health and safety of our students, families and communities,” the agency said.

“Together, we will get through this. And when the time is right, we will be able to return to our daily routines on school campuses across Texas.”