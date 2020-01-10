Gov. Abbott declares January Human Trafficking Prevention Month

Governor Greg Abbott has signed a proclamation to declare January 2020 as Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

A study conducted by the University of Texas found there are at least 313,000 people living in Texas who are victims of human trafficking.

In the Brazos Valley, there are organizations like the Sexual Assault Resource Center (SARC) and Unbound BCS who are working to bring awareness and healing into the world of human trafficking.

Amanda Buenger, Executive Director of Unbound BCS, says they focus on educating the public about the warning signs.

Buegner says the rise in social media is making it easier for people to fall victim to human trafficking, so educating younger generations, who grow up with social media, is important.

"Being in between the Texas triangle, education in all realms of our community, from businesses to schools to just local education for the general public, is severely important,” said Buegner.

Saturday, January 11, is National Wear Blue Day to help spread awareness about human trafficking.

