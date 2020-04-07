Gov. Abbott directs state parks, historic sites to close

Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that all state parks and historic sites in Texas will close temporarily.

The sites will close to the public starting at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The governor said the closures are part of an effort to strengthen social distancing practices and prevent large gatherings.

"Social distancing is our best tool to curb the spread of COVID-19 and save lives," said Governor Abbott. "The temporary closure of our state parks and historic sites will help us achieve this goal by preventing the gathering of large groups of people. I urge all Texans to continue to stay at home except for essential services as we respond to COVID-19. By following these social distance practices, we will overcome this challenge together."

No word on when the sites and parks will open.