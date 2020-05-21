Gov. Abbott discontinues air travel restrictions related to COVID-19

Air travelers to Texas from previously designated U.S. cities will no longer face mandatory quarantines upon their arrival.

As of May 21, Gov. Greg Abbott has immediately terminated the air travel restrictions that required a temporary quarantine for all air travelers from the following areas of the United States: California; Connecticut; New York; New Jersey; Washington; Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Detroit, Michigan; or Miami, Florida.

View the governor's executive order about the termination of air travel restrictions as part of his plan to "Open Texas."