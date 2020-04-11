Gov. Abbott eases hospital regulations to help prepare for COVID-19 surge

Governor Greg Abbott is helping hospital staff prepare for surges of COVID-19 patients by easing some regulations on physicians-in-training.

Under the new order, facilities with graduate medical education training courses can use trainees in areas they're not studying. If there are too many patients, hospitals can pull physicians-in-training from surgery or other specialties into the emergency department.

These physicians have already completed medical school and would be supervised.

"These temporary waivers will expand the staffing capacity of our hospitals and medical facilities, ensuring Texans will have access to the care needed during the response to COVID-19," said Governor Abbott. "I am grateful for all the frontline health care workers across the state serving their fellow Texans during this challenging time."