Gov. Abbott orders DPS to shut down driver's license offices

Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday night Texas Department of Public Safety Driver License Offices across the state are closing immediately.

This temporary closure will not apply to those seeking an initial Commercial Driver License.

DPS offices that provide CDL testing will remain open solely for the purpose of providing initial CDLs.

Visits will be by appointment only, and can be scheduled by emailing cdlappointments[@]dps.texas.gov.

This exception will allow commercial drivers to continue to ship goods across the state of Texas.

This announcement follows the Governor’s suspension of certain provisions of the Texas Transportation Code to delay the expiration date for driver licenses, commercial driver licenses, and other identification documents.

“Our commercial drivers are essential to the consistent flow of goods throughout the state, and we will continue to ensure those seeking an initial CDL can do so,” said Governor Abbott. “Closing driver license offices to those not seeking an initial CDL is another step the state is taking to encourage social distancing in our communities.”

Though expiration dates have been temporarily suspended, those seeking to renew their driver license or personal identification certificate during this period should check the DPS website to see if they are eligible to renew online.