Gov. Abbott rescinds jail time for business owners who violate shutdown

Governor Greg Abbott says jail time will no longer be an option for business owners who violate the state's orders by opening up early.

In a release Thursday morning, Gov. Abbott said, "Throwing Texans in jail who have had their businesses shut down through no fault of their own is nonsensical, and I will not allow it to happen.”

The governor's actions come after a Dallas salon owner was jailed Tuesday for opening her business. Shelley Luther was booked in the Dallas County jail following a video hearing during which she refused to apologize for violating the order, leading the judge to find her in contempt of court and sentence her to a week behind bars.

The governor's order does not remove fines for the violators.

The governor's order applies retroactively to April 2 and he says it should free Luther.