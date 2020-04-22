Gov. Abbott says hair salons, shopping inside stores could be coming soon

Governor Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday that the state will begin opening back up beginning with some restriction of elective surgeries today and non-essential business allowed to do curbside pick up on Friday.

One industry that was left out in the announcement is hair and nail salons.

Close contact with customers has made opening back up in light of the pandemic difficult. Many individuals in the industry have called KBTX to ask for clarification when they can open back up.

On Wednesday afternoon, Governor Abbott tweeted that hair salons and shopping inside stores could be coming soon. He stated that they are working around the clock on safe protocols that will prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Governor Abbott did state that more updates will be provided at his next press conference on Apr. 27. The conference will be streamed live on-air, on our website and on our Facebook.