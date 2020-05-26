Gov. Abbott sending more remdesivir to Bryan, College Station

Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is distributing three additional cases of the antiviral drug remdesivir to three hospitals across the Bryan-College Station area.

Abbott's press release said these cases have been provided to DSHS through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Abbott said that two cases were initially distributed in Brazo County last week.

This will bring the total number of cases distributed by DSHS to Texas hospitals to 484.

"The Lone Star State continues to prioritize the health of our fellow Texans and ensure that medical providers across the state have the supplies needed to respond to COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott. “I am grateful to our partners at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for providing these cases of remdesivir to communities across the state of Texas. Texas will continue to act swiftly to provide for our hospitals, secure treatment for patients, and slow the spread of COVID-19."

The antiviral drug is being distributed by hospitalizations at the county level.

The release said DSHS reviewed the distribution methodology with the Infectious Disease Task Force Rapid Assessment Subcommittee, Texas Hospital Association, and the chair of the Texas Health Care Industry Strike Force on COVID-19. All three groups were supportive of the methodology as proposed with the data available, according to officials.