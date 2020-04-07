Gov. Abbott temporarily suspends vehicle registration and title rules

Governor Greg Abbott is waiving certain rules relating to vehicle registration, parking placards for persons with disabilities, and titling to aid the state's efforts to combat COVID-19.

Abbott says it will allow Texans to avoid penalties for failure to timely title, register a vehicle, or renew a parking placard. Abbott also granted a temporary extension for an individual with an expired 30-day temporary permit to obtain another permit or Texas registration.

The waivers fall within the actions the Governor is taking under the State of Disaster he declared last month.

They are part of Texas’ efforts to practice social distancing and slow the spread of COVID-19.

"The State of Texas continues to implement a comprehensive plan to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and that includes strategies to reduce preventable in-person contact," said Governor Abbott. "

By suspending these rules, Texans can avoid unnecessary crowds and in-person contact without fear of being penalized. We encourage all Texans to continue practicing social distancing and to take preventative actions to protect their health and the health of those around them."

The temporary waivers apply to all vehicles owners in all Texas counties. It is in effect until 60 days after the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles says normal vehicle registration, vehicle titling and related services may resume.

Governor Abbott is working with the Texas DMV to ensure law enforcement across Texas are aware of the waivers.

The Department of Motor Vehicles will also continue to provide registration renewal services online at renew.txdmv.gov.

For additional information, contact the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles at (888) 368-4689.