Gov. Abbott to allow Shelter-In-Place to expire, businesses reopen at 25% occupancy

On Monday, Governor Greg Abbott announced that he will allow his shelter-in-place order to expire on its original date of April 30. He also announced the first phase in reopening the state.

Beginning on May 1, restaurants, retail stores, movie theaters, and malls will be allowed to reopen with 25% occupancy. All museums and libraries can also open with 25%, but hands-on experiences must remain closed.

He emphasized that this is not a requirement but instead the ability to reopen if they choose to.

"This strategic approach to opening the state of Texas prioritizes the health and safety of our communities and follows the guidelines laid out by our team of medical experts," said Governor Abbott. "Now more than ever, Texans must remain committed to safe distancing practices that reduce the spread of COVID-19, and we must continue to rely on doctors and data to provide us with the safest strategies to restore Texans' livelihoods. We must also focus on protecting the most vulnerable Texans from exposure to COVID-19. If we remain focused on protecting the lives of our fellow Texans, we can continue to open the Lone Star State."

Outdoor sports are also allowed so long as certain distancing is followed and no more than four players at a time. The governor mentioned this would apply to sports like golf and tennis.

The governor's detailed report, Texas Helping Texas: The Governor's Report to Open Texas, is in the related documents section.

Additional guidance for people over the age of 65 and a comprehensive mitigation plan for nursing homes is also outlined in the Open Texas book.

These restrictions will loosen and occupancy will increase if the spread of the coronavirus stays low during Phase I

If counties have less than 5 confirmed cases, all business activities can increase their capacity to 50% with some additional restrictions.

Public swimming pools, bars, gyms, cosmetology salons, massage establishments, interactive amusement venues, such as bowling alleys and video arcades, and tattoo and piercing studios will remain closed through Phase I and could reopen in the middle of May.

