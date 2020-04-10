Gov. Abbott updates on COVID-19 in Texas, announced Frontline Child Care portal

Governor Greg Abbott gave an update on the state-wide response to COVID-19 on Friday afternoon.

Gov. Abbott started by thanking the men and women on the frontlines. To show their gratitude and to recognize those individuals tomorrow night the governor's mansion will be lit blue.

He applauded President Trump for everything he has done within the energy and agricultural industry.

He spoke of an executive order that will be released next week that will address reopening businesses within a strategy that will keep individuals safe. This will be after guidance from the White House on economic revitalization has been given.

"We will focus on protecting lives while restoring livelihoods," said Gov. Abbott.

The total number of individuals tested for COVID-19 is 116,000. Out of those individuals, 11,449 have tested positive, 1,532 have been hospitalized and 221 have died.

Abbott also stated 1,366 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. This makes Texas the second most state of individuals who have recovered.

To address concerns about childcare for essential employees, Abbott announced the launch of an online Frontline Child Care portal. The portal will help essential employees locate child care during this outbreak. The website was built by the Texas Frontline Child Care Task Force.

"We have a duty to support Texas health care workers and other essential employees as they work on the front lines of the COVID-19 response," said the governor. "For essential workers with young children who don’t have other options, that means providing safe, regulated, and accessible child care. The Frontline Child Care Website will strengthen our child care capacity across the state, allowing our essential workers to continue their work to keep us safe and provide the critical services that Texans depend on. There is nothing more powerful than Texans helping Texans, and I want to thank child care workers across the state for stepping up to support our essential workers during these challenging times."

You can find the link to the Frontline Child Care portal in the related links section.