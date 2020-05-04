Gov. Abbott will provide update on COVID-19 response on Tuesday

Governor Greg Abbott will provide an update on the statewide response to COVID-19 on Tuesday, May 5 at 2:30 PM in the auditorium of the State Capitol.

The Governor will be joined by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD, Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd, Texas Health and Human Services (HHS) Acting Executive Commissioner Phil Wilson and Texas Education Agency (TEA) Commissioner Mike Morath.

You can watch the update live on KBTX or on our KBTX Media Facebook page.

