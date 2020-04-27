Gov. Abbott's announcement has many local businesses ready to reopen

Governor Greg Abbott's announcement to allow many non-essential businesses to reopen beginning Friday is something they have been looking forward too.

David Gardner, owner of David Gardner's Jewelers says it's been more than a month since they've served customers.

"We went right into a very creative investment in making things. We wanted to keep everybody busy that we could," said Gardner.

Gardner says he and his team have been gearing up for customers, even creating special pieces for what they call the coronavirus collection.

"We've had a lot of fun getting ready and so it's going to be fun to go from this period which was shut down and really taking care of health to coming out with new and exciting items," said Gardner.

Gardner says they're taking customer's safety seriously. In addition to employees wearing masks and sanitizing surfaces regularly, they'll clean jewelry after a customer tries it on.

"Anyone that is not taking precautions doesn't understand the severity of this situation," said Gardner.

The governor has released guidelines for businesses to follow. Those guidelines are what the local Operation Restart Taskforce will use to tailor best practices for local stores to open safely.

"We've gathered community leaders, business leaders, industry experts in our community to come together and take his guidelines and mirror with some best practices for our businesses. We'll put together a document that we'll house on BrazosHealth.orgBrazosHealth.org," said Kenny Lawson with the Operation Restart Taskforce.

Lawson says the task force will meet Tuesday to discuss the governor's phase one of opening Texas. They hope to have our local guidelines in place by the end of this week.