Gov. declares disaster in Central Texas counties because of drought

Gov. Greg Abbott Monday issued a disaster declaration for 17 counties including two in Central Texas that face “a threat of imminent disaster” because of “exceptional drought conditions.”

The declaration includes Bell and Williamson counties in Central Texas as well as Bandera, Blanco, Burnet, Karnes, Kendall, Kinney, Llano, Maverick, McCulloch, Medina, Real, Uvalde, Val Verde, Zapata, and Zavala counties.

The declaration authorizes the use of all available state and local resources “that are reasonably necessary to cope with this disaster” and also authorizes, with the governor’s approval, the suspension of any code or regulatory statute “that would in any way prevent hinder or delay necessary action in coping with this disaster.”