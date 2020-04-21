Governor Abbott says there are nearly 500,000 job openings in Texas

On Tuesday during a press conference, Governor Greg Abbott announced that there are nearly 500,000 job openings in the state and outlined resources for those seeking employment.

Per Mar Security Services has announced they're looking to hire temporary security officers in Iowa and Illinois amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (MGN Image)

Abbott encouraged people to look at workintexas.com as an online tool to find a job.

He also directed those either seeking employees or employment to the 28 local workforce development boards located throughout the state of Texas.

Abbott said companies like HEB, Amazon, and Randalls are hiring statewide. He broke down what industries are hiring in each region. The Brazos Valley is in the East region. Some industries hiring in our community are biomedical, manufacturing-lumber, health care.

Abbott also addressed COVID-19 testing. Statewide more than 205,000 people have been tested with 36,000 people being tested in just the last four days.

The National Guard will begin mobilizing 1,200 personnel as part of COVID-19 Mobile Testing Teams across the state. They will be able to test 3,500 people per day.

There has been no announcement of them coming to the Brazos Valley. So far, two teams have deployed to Fredricksburg and Floresville.