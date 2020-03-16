Governor Abbott waives STAAR testing for 2019-2020

Governor Greg Abbott has waived STAAR testing requirements for the 2019-2020 school year. He's also asking the federal government to waive their testing requirements for this year as well.

The governor's office says he's working with the Texas Education Agency to make sure schools communicate with students while schools are closed.

"Your health and safety are top priorities, and the state of Texas will give school districts flexibility to protect and ensure the health of students, faculty, and their families," said Governor Abbott. "We will empower schools to make the best decisions to protect their communities from COVID-19."