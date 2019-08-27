Governor Abbott recognizes local school districts for innovative safety measures

Governor Greg Abbott released the Texas School Safety Update report Tuesday highlighting the progress made to keep students and teachers safe at school.

The report provides an update on efforts by the Governor’s Office, the Legislature, and state agencies to implement recommendations made in the School Safety Action Plan.

"Because the safety of our students in Texas classrooms today is a top priority, I made school safety an emergency item in the 86th Legislative Session — and state leaders took substantial steps to deliver on this priority," said Governor Abbott. "I am grateful for the bi-partisan efforts of legislators that led to significant improvements in enhancing the safety of Texas schools, expanding students’ access to mental health resources, and increasing support for teachers facing classroom challenges. As we look to the possibilities that a new school year may bring, school administrators, parents, teachers, and lawmakers must continue the conversation on school safety and continue to make the effort to keep our students safe in an affirming environment that strives for excellence and growth."

Tuesday's report recognized Bryan ISD and College Station ISD for their use of the P3 Safety App to keep students safe.

The app allows anonymous reporting and the ability for law enforcement to communicate back and forth with anonymous users.

The P3 app is free for download.

You can read the Governor's full report here.