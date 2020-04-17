Grand Ole Opry hosting Bluegrass Night featuring Ricky Skaggs. Here’s how you can watch

You will be able to watch Ricky Skaggs and others perform live at the Grand Ole Opry Saturday night for a special bluegrass show at the empty venue.

Skaggs will be joined by country, bluegrass and gospel greats Dailey & Vincent for the Opry's 4,920th consecutive Saturday night of live music.

With the COVID-19 pandemic preventing live crowds at the historic Nashville venue, television channel Circle is airing the performances live on television, Facebook and YouTube at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.