Grand Station Entertainment taking extra precautions because of COVID-19

When spring break starts, Grand Station Entertainment sees big crowds. The family entertainment company is taking extra precautions to comfort their guests.

Grand Station’s Marketing and Sales Director Stephanie Lara said this spring break has been a little different.

“I do think we’ve seen a few fewer people this spring break than we have in years past,” said Lara.

Lara said it’s due to fears of COVID-19.

“If they feel comfortable to come out, we welcome them,” said Lara.

She understands the concerns people have but she wants the community to know they’re taking extra precautions.

“Once an hour, they’ll walk around and spray things down and clean anything that gets hands on them,” said Lara.

Lara said that includes things like arcade games, bowling balls, and much more. They’re also encouraging their employees to stay home if they’re not feeling well.

Lara said they plan on staying open right now, but if a case popped up in Brazos County, they would consider closing shop.

“We don’t want any of our staff to be infected, and we don’t want the community to be infected,” said Lara. “Maybe if there’s someone here and they don’t know, you never know.”