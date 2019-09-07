Grandview Cemetery Association holds inaugural gala

The Grandview Cemetery Association held its first fundraising gala to support its goal to preserve the cemetery.

Every single ticket sold out, as over 100 people gathered for a night featuring dinner and a silent auction. News 3's Whitney Miller emceed the night.

Gala organizer Mildred Davis says they hope the funds raised at the event will help them put in rod iron fences and paved roads.

"We want to dignify those we have buried out there," said Davis. "We have some slaves, we have some well known African American people, we have lots of lots of heritage in the cemetery and we want to dignify them by making it beautiful."

Once the city of Bryan brings the cemetery up to code by the end of the year, the Grandview Cemetery Association will take over and begin preserving it.