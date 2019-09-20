Grape stomp at Texas Reds Festival to benefit local charities

The Texas Reds Festival in Downtown Bryan draws hundreds of visitors every year. In addition to steak, wine, and beer, the event also features a grape stomp.

The Texas Reds Grape Stomp is a competition between teams of four people. Contestants stomp a bucket full of grapes and whoever has the most grape juice when the buzzer goes off wins.

The grape stomp will be Saturday, September 28 beginning at 2:00 p.m. There are are several slots available throughout the afternoon.

The cost is $10 per team. Money raised during the event will go to local charities through the Bryan Noon Lions Club.