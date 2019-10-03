Grass fire in Brazos County threatens 6 structures

Firefighters from multiple agencies were called out to a grass fire that broke out off Highway 30 Thursday afternoon.

Brazos County Volunteer Fire Chief Jason Ware says nearly 30 acres were burned from the fire after fighting it for more than an hour.

Chief Ware says six structures were threatened, but firefighters were able to contain the fire before any of them were damaged.

Sharon Faries with Aggieland Autism Center says they had to be evacuated after they saw and smelled smoke.

"we spelled out F-I-R-E so we could calmly get the kiddos out," said Faries. "And so everyone got the kiddos out on the edge of the street, and as soon as well got out there was a huge amount of smoke, more than I realized there would be."

Chief Ware says they are still investigating the cause of the fire.