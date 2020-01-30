Grease is the word on Saturday at The Dance Barre

“You better shape up!”

On Saturday, February 1, The Dance Barre is hosting a “Grease Music Video Music Video Workshop.”

“Get ready to channel your inner Pink Lady or T-Bird as we head back to the ’50s for a vintage-themed dance workshop featuring the ultimate Grease medley,” according to The Dance Barre website.

The medley includes the iconic songs: “You’re the One That I Want,” “Greased Lightnin’,” and “Born to Hand Jive,” according to The Dance Barre website.

“You don’t have to have any [dancing] experience," said Carrie Mitchell, the workshop instructor. “It’s low pressure. There is no stress. It’s just something to come in, move, and have fun!”

The class is for adults only, and is also BYOB, according to Mitchell.

If you want, you can come to class wearing your leather or pink jacket, poodle skirts, or Rydell High School cheering uniform but costumes are not required.

The workshop costs $15 for non-members, and you can sign up online or at the door the day of the class. You can register HERE!

The class will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will end at 7:00 p.m.

About The Dance Barre

“The Dance Barre adult dance studio was created to focus on the unique needs of the adult dancer,” according to The Dance Barre website.

Dancers of all walks of life and skill level are welcome to the studio, and they offer classes that you probably took as a kid like ballet, tap, jazz or hip hop, according to The Dance Barre website.

“I’ve discovered as I’ve become an adult that, adults love to dance, too whether they grew up dancing or whether it’s something they never tried before and always wanted to,” said Ellen Wilcox, The Dance Barre owner.

“I’ve never met anybody who doesn’t wish, whether they say it out loud or secretly, that they couldn’t dance better, sing better, or play a musical instrument better,” said Wilcox.

The Dance Barre offers various adult classes like barre, ballet, flexibility & mobility, musical theater, cardio dance, ballroom dancing, music video workshops, and more! To see their full schedule click HERE!

The Dance Barre is located at 1865 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan.

