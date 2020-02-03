Greta Van Susteren: Voters are 'genuinely undecided' in Iowa caucus

As has become election tradition, voters in Iowa will be the first to choose presidential primary candidates.

KBTX Chief Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren joined First News at Four to discuss what the results of the famed Iowa caucus really mean.

The Iowa caucus is not like a regular trip to the ballot box,” said Van Susteren, describing the process in which voters hear speeches from candidates and move about a room to cast their ballot until some form of consensus is reached. “What’s really the most profound difference about this is how engaged you have to be… You’ve actually got to go someplace and meet and talk with your neighbors. It’s a much more give-and-take situation.”

In Iowa, it’s not necessarily about the delegates: only 1% of delegates will be determined in Monday evening’s caucus. However, the media attention can mean far more delegates in the long run.

“Suppose that you are a relatively unknown person.. say, Sen. Amy Klobuchar—and you want to compete,” Van Susteren said. “If she does well tonight, more people will… give her more attention,” and maybe even donate to her campaign.

“What it does is it enables you to use a good showing here to get attention—you get a lot of media attention you don’t have to pay for, and ads are expensive—plus people are more interested in your candidacy,” said Van Susteren. “It gives you momentum.”

Going into the Iowa caucus, the polls suggest that Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden are frontrunners in the Democratic primary, however, Van Susteren says she only takes so much stock in the polls.

“A lot of people are undecided,” said Van Susteren from Des Moines. “They’ve told me that they won’t decide until they are there in the room and have had a chance to listen to other people. They genuinely are undecided. They may decide when they get in there that their first choice is not strategically poised to win in November, so they may caucus for the second choice.”

“Lot of give and take,” said Van Susteren.