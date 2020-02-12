Greta Van Susteren on NH primary: 'Democrats are struggling for a message'

Sen. Bernie Sanders picks up more delegates this week in the New Hampshire primary, followed closely by Pete Buttigieg.

More results:

Bernie Sanders: 25.8%

Pete Buttigieg: 24.5%

Amy Klobuchar: 19.8%

Elizabeth Warren: 9.3%

Joe Biden: 8.4%

KBTX Chief Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren joined First News at Four to discuss the results, including the surge from Sen. Klobuchar that surprised many.

“It’s a huge boost for her to perhaps get some money; she hasn't been getting it, and she needs it,” said Van Susteren. “But she still has to compete next in Nevada and South Carolina, and those will be tough for her.”

For Sen. Warren however, it was a starkly different result in New Hampshire.

“New Hampshire was grim for her, and this is a neighboring state to her Massachusetts,” Van Susteren said. “I don't know how she'll go forward. I don't know where she'll get the money, and if she doesn't get the money she may be finished soon.”

Worst of all was the former vice president’s showing. Van Susteren says the fight may not be over for Biden yet.

“He’s rolling the dice on South Carolina. He does well with African American voters,” said Van Susteren. “He also hopes to do well in Nevada because of a lot of unions there, and he does well with those.”

Of all the candidates, Van Susteren says the one who hasn’t even been on a ballot yet is the biggest wildcard: former NYC mayor Michael Bloomberg.

“Now that's the big mystery,” said Van Susteren. “He doesn't have to raise money. He is reaching into his own pockets. California and Texas are expensive to buy ads, and that's not a problem for him.”

The big question remains unanswered, however, can any of these Democratic hopefuls beat Pres. Donald Trump is his quest for reelection?

“Democrats are struggling for a message, and in order to win, you have to have a message,” said Van Susteren. “As long as the economy is sizzling, Pres. Trump can run on that. If people have jobs, if people make money, if they're doing better today than they were a year ago—maybe not as great as they wanted but better—they may be afraid to go back to Democratic policies.”

For the full conversation with Van Susteren from First News at Four, see the video player above.