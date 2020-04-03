Grimes County Courthouse employees working from home

A number of Grimes County employees are self-isolating for 14 days.

According to Grimes County Judge Joe Fauth, a county employee came in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Once the employee found out they were immediately sent home.

Judge Fauth says he had a conference call with DHHS and employees who came in contact we're all told to self-isolate for 14 days.

"I think it's important that we practice that and we're trying to practice that with all of our employees some working in different areas, some alternating work days, so everybody is not on location at the same office at the same time," said Judge Joe Fauth.

Judge Fauth and other employees are still conducting business from home. The courthouse has been sanitized and is still open to the public, but the only access is to the elections administrator.

The County posted these numbers to their Facebook page for those in need of assistance:

- If you need assistance regarding services provided by the County Clerk, please call 936-873-4410.

- For assistance with services provided by the District Clerk, please call 936-873-4418.

- To reach the Tax Assessor-Collector's office, please call 936-873-4465.