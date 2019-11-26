Grimes County Extension holding five-hour CEU program

The Grimes County Extension Office is holding a 5-hour CEU program for area producers.

It's taking place on Monday, January 6, 2020, at the Navasota Livestock Auction Barn.

The program is for farmers and ranchers who have private applicator licenses and need CEU credits.

Topics covered during the program include controlling weeds in pastures, feral hog management, and sprayer calibrations.

Pre-Registration is $60 per person.

For more information or to register, call the Grimes County Extension Office at (979)873-3907.