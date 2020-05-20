Grimes County Fair still taking place but with changes

The Grimes County Fair Association says the 2020 fair will still happen, but it will look a bit different.

Fair Association President Rodney Floyd says they are shifting the event to focus 100% on the kids.

“The kids, their projects, their hard work throughout the year, and making sure they have a stage to shine on,” said Floyd.

There will not be any fair festivities, booths, or the CPRA rodeo. However, the public will still be able to come out and watch the youths participate in live animal projects and livestock shows.

“Luckily with the state opening back up, Governor Greg Abbott and County Judge Joe Fauth getting together and saying we could have this at this facility, now the kids will be here to showcase their efforts,” said Floyd.

Floyd says they will require visitors to practice social distancing and are making sure to sanitize high touch areas constantly.

Cody Rose is a board member for the Grimes County Fair Association and says being able to offer this for the kids is important for their future.

“Many of those children will save the money year after year to help finance their next year's project, and they take their scholarships to attend university and attend college. It’s exciting,” said Rose.

The fair association also says they are looking into broadcasting a live stream so family and friends of the kids competing who do not feel comfortable attending the show in person can still watch.

There are no pre-sale tickets for the fair, and they will not accept cash at the gates. The association also says they plan to limit the number of people who are allowed into the fair.

The fair will begin May 27 and run until June 6.

