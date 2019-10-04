Grimes County Man sent to prison after embezzlement

A Grimes County man is heading to prison for five years after he stole $46,000 from the Grimes County Fair Association.

John Cruz of Iola was sentenced to prison this week after prosecutors said he violated terms of his probation.

In 2017 it was discovered that Cruz had been embezzling from the Grimes County Fair Association while he was serving as vice president.

As part of a plea he was required to make restitution, write a letter of apology, report for jail time and report to a probation officer.

Prosecutor Andria Bender told KBTX Cruz didn't keep the requirements.

"We don't really know what he was using the expenses for although my recollection is that there was some travel that he and his family took but he never really gave an explanation to the police as to where those funds were going," said Bender, the Grimes County District Attorney.

About $8,000 in restitution still has to be paid back.