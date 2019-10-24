Grimes County Sheriff's Office helps local families with holiday fundraiser

For the second year, the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is participating in "Beards for a Claus," a fundraiser to help local families during the holiday season.

Employees are being asked to donate money to grow a beard for the month of November. Peace officers are being asked to donate $100. It is a $50 entry fee for all other employees.

The money they raise will go towards the Christmas Task Force Fund, which will help purchase gifts, household items, clothes, and food. Once they shop for gifts and wrap them, they will be hand-delivered to the families on Christmas Eve.

Last year, the Sheriff’s Office raised nearly $4,000, and they hope to hit that mark this year.

Captain Ryan Rutledge says this fundraiser is a great way for the community to come together to help support one another.

“It's important that we go on our everyday jobs and help people on the law enforcement side but putting a personal touch in somebody's life might make them see that we are more than just people in uniform, and we are actually human as well,” said Captain Rutledge.

If you would like to donate to this cause, you can send a check or money order mailed to:

The Christmas Task Force

Grimes County Sheriffs Office

382 FM 149

Anderson, TX 77830

