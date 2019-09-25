Dog owner to face criminal charges related to local animal cruelty investigation

Wednesday the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office announced it will be charge DeMontrae Beck, 27 of Houston with 15 counts of Cruelty to Non-livestock Animals.

The Houston Humane Society was also officially given ownership of the dogs by a judge on Wednesday. Officials say Beck does have up to 21 days to appeal the judge’s ruling.

This all stemmed from a video that went viral on social media this month showing the dogs on private property near Plantersville. Concerns were brought to the attention of the sheriff’s office, which launched the investigating.

"The dogs were heavily infested with fleas, that they were malnourished and showed some signs of abuse and neglect,” said Daniel Wagnon with the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office “There were old injuries that possibly indicated that they had been fought, but there was nothing current and we found no evidence that the dogs were being fought on location."

On Friday, the sheriff’s office obtained a seizure warrant. The animals were then removed by the Harris County Animal Cruelty Task Force led by the Houston Humane Society.

Officials say they were called out to the property a year ago about the dogs and dealt with the same owner.

“The dogs were nowhere near this condition and after multiple checks from deputies the dogs we not in a condition that a judge would seize,” said Wagnon.

