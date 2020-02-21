Grimes County Sheriff's Office investigating threat at Iola ISD

The Grimes County Sheriff's Office is looking into a threat made towards the Iola Independent School District.

In a letter posted to the district's website, Superintendent Scott Martindale said an elementary student made a verbal threat against the district Friday afternoon. The sheriff's office was notified and is currently investigating.

Martindale said that all students and school facilities are safe. The student was removed from campus until their investigation is done.

Here's the full letter posted to the district's website:

Dear Parents,

An elementary student made a verbal threat towards the school district this afternoon while waiting to get on the bus to go home. Our district threat assessment team will convene as soon as possible in order to assess the situation. The Grimes County Sheriff’s Department has been notified and is currently investigating the report. All students and building are safe. This student has been removed from campus until our investigation is complete.

Thank you,

Scott Martindale

Superintendent