Grimes County and Game Warden ask for help

The Grimes County Sherrif's Office is asking the public's help in identifying an individual.

A photo was posted to the Grimes County Sheriff's Office Facebook page on Mar. 6. The photograph was taken on CR 235.

Authorities have not said why they are looking for this individual, all that is known is the Game Warden Forrest Schmidt is involved in the case.

Anyone that recognizes the man in the photo is asked to contact the Grimes County Sherrif's Office at 936-873-2151 or the Game Warden at 936-446-6551.