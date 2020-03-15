Grimes County authorities investigating fatal shooting

Authorities in Grimes County are investigating a shooting death in a rural area south of Anderson, KBTX has confirmed.

It happened Saturday night on County Road 215 near FM 1774.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said one person was deceased and the person who fired the gun is detained but not arrested or charged with a crime at this time.

He also said there is no danger to the public.

Sheriff Sowell said his investigators are working with the District Attorney's Office to determine if any criminal charges will be filed.

No other details were immediately available, but a news release with more information is expected to be released to the public later in the afternoon on Sunday.