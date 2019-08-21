Grimes County buries time capsule at courthouse

Grimes County officials recently buried a time capsule near the south steps of the courthouse for the site's 125th-anniversary celebration.

County Judge Joe Fauth said mementos, as well a letter, were left inside.

"I have a letter addressed to the County Judge of 2044 with some of our issues that we're dealing with today talking about the new Aggie Highway. The 249, that it's two lanes and by the time they read this it will probably be a six-lane highway, you know all the way north so we've put that in our time capsule," Fauth said.

That time capsule will be brought out of the ground in 25 years in June of 2044.