Grimes County community rallies together for family in need

This week, people in Grimes County are using their time off for Spring Break to build a house in just five days.

The project was started by members of Helping Hands of Grimes County and Anderson Baptist Church and from there other organizations and volunteers joined in.

"A few months ago some of our deacons came to us about a family in need of a roof, and we came out and looked at the house to do a roof and decided that the roof wouldn't really do the job. So, we got together started thinking about, praying about it and decided to build a house instead," said Kyle Childress, the pastor at Anderson Baptist Church.

The house will go to Shawn Hayes and her daughter Rebecca Cartwright. Rebecca is a junior at Anderson-Shiro High School and says this house means a lot to them.

"It's the first time I've lived in a house," said Cartwright.

"Do something for someone else is just great, and giving me hope that we can do that like that's a thing that's possible for our community to care about one another and give up ourselves to help someone else," said Faith Northern, a volunteer on the project.

Rebecca is helping the volunteers work on the house while her mom works and says helping out is nothing compared to what her mom has done for her.

"She does everything she can for me and she's sacrificed so much and so I don't see any problem me spending days out here working you know. If it's doing something for her I want to give back to what she's given me, it's never going to be enough," said Cartwright.