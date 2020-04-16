Grimes County confirms another COVID-19 case at Pack Unit

There are nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grimes County.

One of those patients, an inmate at the Wallace Pack Unit near Navasota, died from complications due to the virus on April 11. The probable cause of death for Leonard Clerkly, 62, was pneumonia complicated by COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

In a news release on Tuesday, TDCJ said "Preliminary autopsy results suggest a preliminary cause of death of viral pneumonia due to COVID-19 with other contributing factors. Like all in-custody deaths, this death is under investigation, and the cause of death is pending final autopsy results."

The second inmate who tested positive is in his 70s and has been isolated from the inmate population, according to the Grimes County Office of Emergency Management. Eleven other inmates were chosen to be tested based on their possible contact with the infected inmate. All were negative for the virus.

Clerkly had served 5 years, 7 months and 11 days of a life sentence for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 out of Tarrant County.