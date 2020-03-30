Grimes County confirms third case of COVID-19

Grimes County emergency management officials have announced a third confirmed case of COVID-19.

The case is a male in his 60s who officials say contracted the virus out of state. He is currently self-isolating at home. According to the Department of State Health Services, there is no confirmed community spread in Grimes County.

“There is no doubt that this is a public health emergency, but at each and every step, we must always carefully balance the restrictions we put in place with a person's ability to earn a living and provide for their family," said County Judge Joe Fauth. "I firmly believe that Grimes County citizens have generally complied with all of the recommendations and guidelines we have shared along with the CDC and Gov. Abbott’s Executive Orders. In many cases, people, businesses and churches have even gone above and beyond those guidelines. I believe that what has been done so far will continue to have an impact on reducing the spread of the COVID-19 virus. We must constantly monitor and re-assess this situation event by event with our first priority being public health & safety, while also keeping in mind that people have families that must be fed and bills that have to be paid.”

