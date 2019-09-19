Grimes County deputies investigating videos that show animal abuse

The Grimes County Sheriff's Office has confirmed it's investigating a case of animal abuse documented in videos that have been posted on social media.

"We would like to assure our citizens that this issue is already being investigated," the agency said in a statement released on Thursday.

This video posted on Facebook appears to show several dogs chained up in a wooded area near Plantersville. The video claims at least 80 dogs were discovered along with "many many graves."

The caption on the video claims the dogs are used for fighting and are being abused.

We will update this story when new details are made available by authorities.