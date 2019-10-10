Grimes County deputies looking for wanted man

The Grimes County Sheriff's Office needs your help in finding a man wanted for several crimes.

Steven Dennis Benefield has several active warrants in Grimes County, according to the sheriff's office. He was charged with bail jumping and having his bond revoked for evading arrest in a vehicle.

Investigators warn you not to approach Benefield if you see him.

Authorities ask if you have information about his whereabouts, to report him to the sheriff's office. You can do so anonymously. Call Grimes County Crime Stoppers at (936) 873-2000. Any information leading to an arrest is eligible for a cash reward.

You can also contact the Grimes County Sheriff's Office at (936) 873-2151 with information.