Grimes County drug dealer sentenced to 25 years in prison

"I hope this sentence sends a message that drug dealing and narcotics trafficking will not be tolerated in Grimes County."

That's the reaction from Grimes County District Attorney Andria Bender following the sentencing of a drug dealer who pled guilty to charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

Leroy Ward of Plantersville was sentenced Monday to 25 years by 506th District Judge Albert McCaig, Jr. after accepting the guilty plea.

Assistant District Attorney Courtney Cain represented the state in the prosecution.

Ward was arrested in April 2019 following a search warrant executed at his home.

Law enforcement officials with the Grimes County Sheriff's Office, Navasota Police Department, Grimes County DA's Office, DEA, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives worked together to conduct surveillance on Ward's home for more than a year.

They were able to gather evidence to prove Ward was selling cocaine and meth from his house.

During the search of his home, narcotics and guns were recovered. Ward was out on parole at the time of his arrest.

"The law enforcement agencies involved in this investigation put significant time and manpower into building this case. They made this prosecution possible. Leroy Ward being removed from the community makes it a safer place," said Bender.

