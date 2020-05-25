Residents in Grimes County neighborhood on edge after heavy rain

Heavy rains across the Brazos Valley are leaving Grimes County residents on edge.

The area received more than six inches of rain over the weekend flooding many areas.

The bridge on CR 202 in Plantersville is the only way people living off and around Pinebrook Drive can access their homes. Sunday that bridge was closed due to flooding. Plantersville resident Ana Rodriguez says she couldn't go home.

"I had just got off work, a ten-hour shift and then they came and told me that I had to drive back and leave because the bridge wouldn't be opening until morning," said Rodriguez "I had to go rent a room."

Grimes County Deputy Swank Backhus says he understands that flooding can be an inconvenience but wants to remind others to stay safe.

"Don't try to drive through the water no matter if it's just a little bit or anything like that. Wait till the waters recede. Call us and we'll try to help you the best we can or we'll get the fire department, somebody, that trained to move across the water," said Backhus.

With more rain on the way Rodriguez fears this could happen again.

"This is the only entrance we got. You never know if there's an emergency or anything," said Rodriguez.

Officials with the Grimes County Sheriff's Office say you can report flooding by calling the sheriff's office or TxDOT.

